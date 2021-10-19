ABB to launch new factory to realise “Using robots to make robots” in Shanghai

Swiss tech giant ABB would realise “robots making robots” in Shanghai, announced the company at the 33rd meeting of the International Business Leaders’ Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai held on Oct. 15.

Peter Voser, Chairman of ABB, said that with the total investment of 150 million U.S. dollars, ABB’s new robotics factory in Shanghai would be put into operation in the first quarter of 2022.

He said that the new 67,000-square-meter factory would be one of the most advanced, automated and flexible factories in the robotics industry worldwide, utilising the latest manufacturing processes and becoming a cutting-edge centre where robots make robots.

Voser said that the production in the facility would be based on cells of automation, with robots moving from station to station, enabling greater customisation and more flexibility than the traditional and linear production systems.

He said that in order to realise “robots making robots”, ABB’s new factory in Shanghai will include an R&D centre to accelerate the innovation and development of artificial intelligence.

Voser said that the factory in Shanghai will better participate in and promote the development of China’s high-end manufacturing industry.

ABB Robotics currently has three factories worldwide, apart from the Swedish and American factories, the new factory in Shanghai will mainly serve Asian customers.

Also, ABB has 27 local companies with 15,000 employees in China, covering sectors such as R&D, manufacturing, sales and services. (Xinhua/NAN)

