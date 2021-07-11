Abaribe denies report against Orji Kalu, expresses anger against peddlers

Senator representing Abia South Senatorial district, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has refuted statements alleged to have emanated from him against Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu

In a poorly written language filled with grammatical errors , a statement had quoted Abaribe blasting Kalu for having a concern in Abaribe’s Senatorial District and not performing up to expectations as a Senator.

The statement which looked more like a response to Kalu’s interview earlier in March where he told Abaribe to consider his constituents by delivering projects rather than speaking grammar only . Kalu had revealed that in Abaribe’s 16 years in the Senate, he could not deliver a single project to Abia South , adding that the road which leads to Abaribe’s house in Umuekwensu is impassable.

He noted that as a first term senator, he built 19 roads in Abia North, renovated schools , hospitals and provided empowerments . He also said more roads construction is ongoing as he has converted Abia North to construction site .

However , Abaribe in a text message stated thus “Someone just sent above rubbish to me. What is it all about?

I don’t even know what it’s all about. I have told the sender that I NEVER said any such thing. Everyday there’s one attribution or the other.

I have always asked people to verify any statement with my media aide Uchenna Awom. Anything that does not come from him should be regarded as FAKE.”

The fake story circulated online reads :

I don’t want to join issues with you because I have integrity to protect. Abaribe tells Orji Uzor kalu over slamming him unproductive senator…

Enyinnaya Abaribe has said he is not a man with a loud mouth, if anyone should say he is not performing it shouldn’t be OUK.

Abaribe said a serial betrayal without any trace of integrity shouldn’t come close to him with productive and unproductive words. I have spent a lot of years in the senate yes I admit that but it worth it because I am known for standing for those I went to represent.

Mentioned one person who have been the one making me to win my elections in my constituency? Are you saying my constituency voted me because I don’t perform and Abia North rejected you since you left Governorship position and have been contexting the seat of senate because of your over performance?

Can Hon Uche Ogah trust you as one he worked with? Can Hon Nkeiruka trust you? Can Abia North trust you? Can your party trust you? Can you ask this same questions to me? You already know the answers.

How many people have you helped as a chief whip of the Senate. Your people will come to Abuja and get stranded and you push them to my office as if I am representing Abia North. Hope they do get back to you to inform you that what you failed to do for them I did it for them to show you I am representing igboland you have failed to do.

Those encouraging you to fight me have not finished fighting their people. Now is not time of fight ourselves but time to fight those fighting us. Prepare an Abia son was illegally adopted by Nigeria government. You claimed to have contact with Nigeria government and you are loyal to them and Abaribe is not loyal to them, go and release our son so that we clap for you. Prove you see integrity in others for once, We are at Abuja to represent him too. Speak as a chief whip of the Senate.

Those people you defend and rush home to fight Abaribe are defending bandits and kidnappers, herdsmen etc so defend your own who you know he is innocent of all the accusations levelled against him.

This Unproductive Abaribe will win you in any context even in your Abia North and anything else. Go to DSS office and check our son, I know you will shift it to me the way you shift your responsibilities to me to handle and I do handle them well. Definitely I will handle this one with you or without you.

Those in my constituency are in the position to measure my performance and score me. I can’t betray my constituency for cheap contracts and enslave them. You can do that to Abia North I won’t do that in my Abia South. Face your constituency for I have caved an indelible mark for my self and won’t roll inside gutters with you”

