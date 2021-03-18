The Electoral Institute has commenced the Training of Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs) on 16th March , 2021 towards a by-election in Abia State.

This is Sequel the successful conduct of the Training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPOs) in preparation for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency By- Election, scheduled to hold on the 27th of March, 2021

The objective of the 3-day Training is that at the end, participants are provided with knowledge and skills on Polling and Counting Procedures to effectively perform the electoral duties of POs/APOs in line with the First Supplementary Guidelines and Regulations to Elections and the INEC Policy on Conducting Elections in the Context of COVID -19 Pandemic.

Interestingly, this is the first Training for Election conducted in Abia State under the Covid 19 Pandemic.



The Training is being conducted in two (2) Local Government Areas of the State namely Aba North and Aba South, in Abia State.

The Training started with registration and Opening formalities. Participants are a mix of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, Ex-Corpers and INEC Staff.



The ground rules for the training was established before the administration of pre-test. The participants would be taken through Nine (9) modules using appropriate methodology such as Discussions, Presentations, Question and Answer sessions and Simulations. Topics to be covered include Polling day and time, Code of Conduct for Personnel, the Polling Team and their functions.



Election Materials, Polling procedures, Closing of polls would also be treated. Operating the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and Zpad will be a major focus of the training so as to equip participants with the skills to accredit voters.

Other topics to be treated include Sorting and Counting/Recording of Votes, discussion on the Polling Unit Booklet and a Simulation of the processes and procedures on Election day activities will also be performed by the participants.





The Director General of the Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris represented by Ag. Director Training, Mr. Ifeanyi Agoha in his welcome remarks charged participants to acquaint themselves with the initiatives put in place by the Commission to ensure credible elections. The participants were also informed to adhere strictly to the PTF/NCDC guidelines by ensuring Social distancing in sitting arrangements, Temperature checks, Wearing of face masks and use of Hand Sanitizers during the training.





Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

