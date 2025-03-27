AAU management lauds Gov Okpebholo for transforming institution

The management of Ambrose Alli University (AAU) has commended Edo Governor, Sen. Monday Okpebholo’s favourable policy initiative, which has transformed the state-owned institution.



By Imelda Osayande

Comrade Mike Aladenika, Head of Corporate Communication at AAU, made this known to journalists on Thursday in Benin.

Aladenika attributed AAU’s resurgence to the efficient management of the Governing Council, appointed by Governor Okpebholo.

He said that the renovation of the dilapidated structures in the university had encouraged teaching and learning.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN recalls that Sen Okpebholo had in November , 2024 dissolved the AAU Governing Council.

The governor said the aim was to reposition the institution.

Aladenika said that unlike it he past when vacant positions were hurriedly filled, the new governing council now advised such positions.

According to him, the positions of some principal officers such as those of the VC, bursar, among others, who are in acting capacity, have been advertised.

He said that interested applicants with prerequisite qualifications could apply, as advertised by the Governing Council.

Aladenika said the new governing council had fostered a peaceful environment, with students and lecturers engaging in learning activities harmoniously.(NAN) (www.nannews.ng