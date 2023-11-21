AANISS pledges synergy with AANI to tackle national challenges

The leadership of the Alumni Association of the National Institute of Security Studies Nigeria (AANISS) on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on the National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni.

AANISS team led by its National President, Chief Mike Ejiofor fsi was received at the AANI national secretariat in Abuja.

Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni ,

AANI National Publicity Secretary disclosed this in a statement.

Usman said that at the meeting both Alumni Associations pledged to work together in synergy to tackle national challenges and issues especially on security sector, to engender a better society for Nigeria.

Speaking further at the historic meeting, the leadership of AANISS and that of AANI pledged to collaborate further in other areas of common interests to address national security issues, emphasizing the crucial role of unity in shaping a more secure and prosperous society.

“Bringing together the expertise of AANISS, which comprised Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) graduates, and AANI, representing the graduates of the prestigious Senior Executive Course (SEC), this unprecedented courtesy call also aims to pool resources and insights for the greater good of Nigeria”, Usman further said.

He added, “As both associations trace their roots to institutions dedicated to shaping top-tier leaders, their joint commitment signals a powerful alliance focused on tackling the challenges that lie ahead.

“Therefore, the significance of this collaborative meeting underscores the shared vision of these distinguished alumni groups to contribute to national development through strategic thinking and innovative policy initiatives. As the nation faces evolving security dynamics, the combined strength of AANISS and AANI positions them as key contributors to shaping a safer and more resilient Nigeria.”

This collaboration, Usman said, not only reflects a coming together of intellects honed at NISS and NIPSS but also echoes the spirit of unity among like-minded individuals and organizations. It is a testament to their commitment to fostering positive change and building a society that thrives on collective wisdom and collaboration.

Present at the courtesy call were some members of the Executive Committees members of both associations and other Ex-Officio members. Both leaders presented souvenirs to each other and rounded the visit with a group photograph.

The statement added that AANISS comprises the graduands of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja, while AANI is the association of those that attended the prestigious Senior Executive Course (SEC) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Jos.

NIPSS Kuru was established by Decree No. 20, 1979 and CAP Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. It is a high- level centre for reflection, research, and learning, with the primary objective of serving as the nation’s foremost policy ‘think- tank’, developing a crop of top-class technocrats of high intellectual capacity, conceptualize and anchor the implementation of innovative and dynamic policy initiatives and strategies critical for national development.

Some of the graduates of the SEC include former Military President Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida mni, late General Sani Abacha, former Head of State, General Abdulsalam’s Abubakar mni, Oba of Lagos, the Sultan of Sokoto, Obi of Onitsha and so many other prominent Nigerian men and women.

