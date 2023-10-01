AANI felicitates with Nigerians on 63rd Independence Day, pleads with labour

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has felicitated with Nigerians on the occasion of the 63rd Independence Anniversary of the country.

AANI’s message was contained in a statement signed its President, Ambassador EO Okafor, mni.

The statement noted that the day calls celebration as well as introspection and “renewed commitment to address the pressing socioeconomic challenges that currently confront us.”

AANI also also called on organised labour to reconsider its planned strike action in view of “the potential for added complexity and undue hardship on ordinary Nigerians”.

The statement reads: “Since the historic year of 1960, October 1st has held profound significance for all Nigerians, both within and in diaspora. This date marks the momentous occasion when our nation, Nigeria, triumphantly broke free from the grip of British colonial rule. Today, on October 1st, 2023, we once again commemorate the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary of our beloved nation.

“Yet, as we celebrate this year’s Independence Day anniversary, we must also recognise that this anniversary serves as more than just a cause for festivities. It serves as a clarion call for introspection and a renewed commitment to address the pressing socioeconomic challenges that currently confront us. These challenges stand as formidable barriers to our national progress, security, peace, and unity. It is important to note that as Nigerians, we’ve shown remarkable resilience and solidarity, navigating the turbulent waters of our history together.

“Therefore, in these trying times, let us assume the mantle of peace champions, fervent proponents of national unity, and passionate advocates for harmonious coexistence among all. Let these qualities guide us in our collective pursuit of making Nigeria not just great but greater nation. Therefore, I implore all AANI members to rally behind our esteemed organization, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI). Together, we will tirelessly endeavour to enhance the fabric of our nation.

“Furthermore, in the spirit of unity and progress, I extend a heartfelt appeal to our fellow citizens. Let us lend our unwavering support to the government’s efforts, recognising that our shared commitment to Nigeria’s betterment can pave the way for transformative change.

“Simultaneously, I call upon the organized labour to reconsider their planned strike, as it has the potential for added complexity and undue hardship on ordinary Nigerians. Instead, let us encourage the government to explore alternative, inclusive means of alleviating the suffering of our people.

Therefore, on this auspicious day, I reiterate my warmest Independence Day best wishes to every Nigerian, young and old, male and male, near and far. As we come together under the banner of AANI, let our collective resolve illuminate the path toward a brighter, more prosperous, and harmonious society for all.

