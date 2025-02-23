AANI to Host Presidential Dinner Honoring SEC 46/2024 Graduands

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) will host its prestigious Presidential Dinner on Monday, to celebrate the graduating participants of the Senior Executive Course (SEC) 46/2024 from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The event will take place at 6:00 PM at the Armed Forces Officers Mess, located along Murtala Mohammed Way in the Asokoro District of Abuja.

Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), mni, fnipr, AANI National Publicity Secretary, made this known in a statement on Sunday, made available to newsmen.

"This annual tradition serves as a significant occasion to recognize the hard work and achievements of the SEC 46/2024 participants, who recently submitted their research findings and recommendations to the President of Nigeria during the Presidential Parley."

“This annual tradition serves as a significant occasion to recognize the hard work and achievements of the SEC 46/2024 participants, who recently submitted their research findings and recommendations to the President of Nigeria during the Presidential Parley.”

Brig-Gen. Usman noted that the dinner not only celebrates their academic and strategic successes but also provides an important platform for uniting the AANI community, including both current and prospective members.

“Mrs. Esther Didi Walson-Jack OON mni, the Head of Service of the Federation, will serve as the Special Guest of Honour. Engineer (Dr) Mohammed Gambo Umar mni, former AANI President, will chair the dinner, while Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, the current AANI President, will be the Chief Host of the event.

“The Presidential Dinner is expected to draw a number of distinguished alumni, dignitaries, and influential figures from various sectors. It will provide an invaluable opportunity to celebrate the graduates of SEC 46/2024, acknowledge their contributions, and officially welcome them into the AANI family.

“AANI has extended an invitation to the media, requesting a reporter and photographer to cover the event. The association also encourages the dissemination of this announcement to the public through media channels,” he stated.

Brig-Gen. Usman revealed that the dinner promises to be an evening of reflection, celebration, and networking, marking the successful culmination of another cohort of future leaders.