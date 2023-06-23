AANI holds 2023 Annual General Meeting at NIPSS Kuru, Jos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) will hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru-Jos, Plateau State, from 23-24th June 2023.

The theme of the AGM is “Building Synergy with Stakeholders towards a Better Society.” During the two-day event, members will ratify the constitution reviewed some time back and elect new executive committee members.

This is revealed in a statement signed by Brig-Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary on Friday made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Gen. Kukasheka stated that the AGM would provide opportunity for members to meet and strengthen their relationships, among other benefits.

He said,”Similarly, the 2023 AGM is another opportunity to meet other members and colleagues and strengthen their relationship with their alma mater and commitment to its development. Among other things, members will also discuss various issues, including Nigeria’s economy, security, and social development. They will also share ideas and experiences, examine new growth opportunities, and develop strategies to overcome some of the nation’s challenges.

“His Excellency Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, will be the Special Guest of Honour at the occasion. Also expected to attend are AANI members from various parts of the country and abroad.

“NIPSS Kuru has been instrumental in shaping Nigeria’s development through its training programmes and policies, while AANI plays a pivotal role in promoting and advancing the Institute’s ideals and principles.”

