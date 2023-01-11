AANI to hold 44th AGM, General Elections in Jos

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) will hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and general elections on Saturday, April 29th, 2023, in Jos, Plateau State.

Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, who is the Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina and AANI’s National Publicity Secretary disclosed this in a statement.

It will be recalled that the association’s AGMs are held annually in the first week of March, but this year’s AGM had to be shifted to 29th April because of the forthcoming February and March 2023 general elections in the country.

According to the AANI spokesman, the change of date which was approved by the National Executive Council (NEC) of AANI is to enable members contesting for the various electoral posts at both federal and state levels or taking an active part in the 2023 general elections’ processes to exercise their franchise and contribute to the success of the national elections. Consequently, members are kindly requested to take note of the date and attend these important events.

The AANI National Executive Committee, the National Secretariat and the host Chapter are making all the necessary arrangements for a successful AGM and general elections.

“Similarly, all interested candidates for the various AANI electoral posts should please start making necessary preparations for the actualisation of their respective ambitions.

“In the same vein, members should please turn out en-masse for the historic AGM and the elections to elect National Executive Committee members that would steer the affairs of the association for the next two years”, the statement said.

“It is also important to note that members who wish to place an item on the agenda of a general meeting may do so, provided such member gives written notice to the Secretary-General at least not later than two weeks before the 2023 AGM is due to hold”, Brig Gen Usman said.