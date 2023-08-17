AANI stands in solidarity with Nigerian military amid recent tragedies

Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has condoled with the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), over the death of officers and soldiers in a recent ambush attack in Niger State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) on Thursday made available to Newsdiaryonline.

Brig-Gen Usman said,”The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) expresses its deepest condolences to the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the families of the fallen gallant officers and soldiers and all the affected individuals in Nigeria as the nation mourns the tragic ambush of Nigerian soldiers and the subsequent air crash involving a military aircraft engaged in casualty evacuation and rescue efforts on August 14, 2023, in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Armed Forces of Nigeria, families, friends, and loved ones of those who have lost their lives or wounded in these unfortunate incidents.”

He added,”The recent ambush of Nigerian soldiers and the subsequent air crash in which we lost precious and gallant officers and soldiers have left our nation in shock and sorrow. During this challenging time, we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the government of Nigeria, the Nigerian military, and the Niger State government.

“We recognise the immense sacrifices our gallant troops and their families made to safeguard our nation’s security and stability. Their dedication and bravery will always be remembered and honoured.

“AANI also acknowledges the challenges posed by growing terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, secessionists, violent extremists, and other criminal elements activities in various geopolitical regions of Nigeria. These incidents underscore the urgent need for a united and multi-sectoral approach to address these disturbing security threats and ensure the safety and well-being of all Nigerians and residents in our country.”

Brig-Gen Usman further disclosed,”Consequently, we call for enhanced collaboration between the government, security agencies, and local communities to combat these evolving security challenges effectively. It is also essential to engage local vigilantes and community leaders who possess valuable insights into the dynamics of their respective geopolitical regions in tackling these security challenges. Their involvement can significantly contribute to intelligence gathering and implementing targeted security measures.

“AANI encourages the government of Nigeria to prioritise a comprehensive and inclusive strategy that encompasses not only military interventions but also socio-economic development, education, and empowerment.

“By addressing the root causes of insecurity, we can work towards creating lasting peace and stability across our nation. Our association stands in solidarity with the Nigerian people, offering our support and prayers during these trying times. We remain committed to contributing our expertise and resources to foster a safer, more united, and prosperous Nigeria.”

The Alumni Association of the National Institute comprises accomplished individuals who have attended the Senior Executive Course (SEC) and graduated from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State, from 1979 to date. It is committed to promoting national development, fostering unity, and advancing Nigeria’s interests.

