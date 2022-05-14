AANI Spokesman delivers keynote address at book launch in Jos

The National Publicity Secretary of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni fnipr.was a Guest Speaker today, Saturday, 14th May 2022, where he delivered a keynote address on the “Independence of the Legislature as a Prerequisite for Administrative and Financial Autonomy in Nigeria” in Jos, Plateau State.

The keynote address was part of the activities marking the 57th birthday anniversary of a former Clerk of Plateau State House of Assembly, Dr Ayuba Iliya Gongu, mni and the launching of three books written by Dr Gongu; The Legislature and the Fight Against Corruption in Nigeria, The Legislature in the Context of Emerging Concept of Dividend of Democracy in Nigeria and Jurisprudential Contestations and Public Perceptions of the Nigerian Constitution at Dadinkowa, Youths Centre, Jos, Plateau State.

The Speaker, Ogun State House of Assembly, Right Honourable Olakunle Oluoma, was the Chairman of the occasion, while the Royal Father of the Day, is His Royal Highness, Dr Kabiru Musa Ibrahim, II, Emir of Azara, and Nde Gonen Gofwan, President Ngas Nation, will be the host. Reverend Father Gabriel Gowak will review the books, while the Chairman of Kanke Local Government Area, Honourable Henry Jon Gotip and a retired Permanent Secretary from Gombe State Civil Service, Becky Samuel, will be the books’ presenters.

