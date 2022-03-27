AANI salutes Mothers worldwide

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar, mni, has on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family paid special tribute to women within the association and worldwide on the occasion of World Mother’s Day.

Brigadier General SK Usman (Rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary said in a statement Sunday that AANI President had chosen this important day to “recognise, honour and celebrate all the mothers in our fold on this auspicious occasion of International Mother’s Day, an event set aside to celebrate these notable persons worldwide.”

The statement continued: “The mothers in our midst and the world over deserve special recognition because of their unquantifiable importance. There would not have been humanity without the mothers.

“Undoubtedly, mothers play a critical role in the family. Being AANI members made them more special as they are a powerful force for social cohesion and integration in our country.

According to AANI President, “The mother-child relationship is vital for the healthy development of children. And mothers are not only caregivers; they are furthermore breadwinners for their families.

“Therefore, the role of mothers in any given home or society cannot be overemphasised more so as men merely work from dusk to dawn, whereas motherhood is a lifetime vocation. We were all born by mothers, without whom we would not have known this universe or become what we are today.

“We in AANI are proud of all the mothers for their sacrifices and immense contributions to national development and AANI in particular.



“You bear the brunt of so many challenges the world over, yet you remain unrelenting, providing stability in the most challenging situations.



“AANI salute your courage and sacrifices and wish to assure you that we will continue to celebrate and partner with you as you put others ahead of yourselves towards a better society. We appreciate and applaud you all.

“Happy Mothers Day, our esteemed mothers in AANI,” the statement concludes.







