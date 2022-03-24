AANI rejoices with Bashir Muhammad on appointment as Perm Sec

The National President, Alumni Association of the National Institute, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, mni has congratulated Alhaji Bashir Muhammad, mni, SEC 43,2021 on his appointment as Permanent Secretary, Kaduna State Planning and Budget Commission.

Brigadier General SK Usman, mni, (rtd) AANI National Publicity Secretary disclosed this in a statement Wednesday.

According Brig Gen Usman, AANI wishes the newly appointed Permanent secretary more wisdom and a successful tenure as he takes up this important appointment.

