AANI rejoices as Obi of Onitsha clocks 80

May 14, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Society News



The Alumni of the National Institute (AANI),has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe mni as he clocked 80 years today.

This was disclosed in a by Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity

According to Brigadier General Usman (rtd), “The National President and the entire members of the Alumni of the National Institute (AANI), heartily congratulate and rejoice with one of our most and highly revered members, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, mni, the Obi of Onitsha and member of the AANI Heritage Council, as he clocks 80 years today.

The from AANI headquarters said further, “Your Royal Majesty, we heartily congratulate you on your birthday today and wish you God’s continuous blessings and many pleasant returns.”


