The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI),has congratulated His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe mni as he clocked 80 years today.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brig Gen Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, AANI National Publicity Secretary

According to Brigadier General Usman (rtd), “The National President and the entire members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), heartily congratulate and rejoice with one of our most outstanding and highly revered members, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, mni, the Obi of Onitsha and member of the AANI Heritage Council, as he clocks 80 years today.

The statement from AANI headquarters said further, “Your Royal Majesty, we heartily congratulate you on your birthday today and wish you God’s continuous blessings and many more pleasant returns.”





