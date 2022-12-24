AANI President, MD Abubakar, sends Season’s greetings, New Year Message to Members – Full Text

SEASON’S GREETINGS AND NEW YEAR MESSAGE FROM THE NATIONAL PRESIDENT AANI, FORMER INSPECTOR GENERAL OF POLICE MD ABUBAKAR, CFR NPM MNIM mni

Distinguished elder statesmen and women and exalted members of this great association, the yuletide period is here with us again. We are indeed most grateful to God Almighty for His mercies and for sparing our lives thus far. Therefore, on behalf of the National Executive Committee of AANI, the entire members of the association and my family, I heartily send to you all my compliments and best wishes for the season. In particular, I wish our Christian brothers and sisters a merry Christmas and a prosperous 2023.

I must state that AANI has been growing from strength to strength. The year 2022 was quite eventful for AANI, as we held quite many activities at both the national and state chapters which include the inauguration of more AANI state chapters, and a national conference on national unity. To the glory of God, many AANI members have been elected and appointed into various positions and appointments in international organizations, and private and public sectors. We recently held a National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Jos in which we took far-reaching decisions of repositioning the association, amongst others.

I, therefore, urge you all to facilitate the uptake of the recommendations made in the communique of the conference by various stakeholders for the unity and overall development of our country. Sadly also, we lost some of our illustrious members and gained more members with the graduation of SEC 44, 2022 earlier this month, we welcome them to this exalted association. We will continue to pray for the repose of the souls of all our departed colleagues to continue to rest in peace.

While wishing you all a blissful Christmas celebration and holidays, I would like to remind you of the great importance of the coming year 2023 to us in AANI and the nation as a whole. In two month, Nigerians will vote for a new government and I am glad that many of our members are active players and candidates for the various posts. While wishing them all the best and success at the polls, individually and collectively, we owe it a duty to contribute towards peaceful, free, and fair elections that would enthrone credible persons at all levels of governance in this country.

Similarly, in 2023 AANI will elect a new set of exco members as the term of the present EXCO will soon expire, we must therefore take an active part and ensure a successful election, transition and inauguration of the new EXCO. We also need to individually and collectively rededicate ourselves towards building a better society in our country Nigeria and beyond.

I appreciate all chapter chairmen and chairpersons for their support, cooperation and contribution towards making their chapters better and stronger and further strengthening our association. Similarly we sincerely appreciate all those members who sacrificed their time and resources for the betterment of AANI, in particular various committees chairmen and Chairpersons and those who contributed morally and financially to the success of various AANI activities.

I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all most profoundly for your immeasurable support that made us accomplish this much and urge you to do more. I enjoin you all to continuously support each other and enhance bond of unity among all members and Nigerians in general. Merry Christmas and a blissful new year. God bless you all.