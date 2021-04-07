The President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), IGP MD Abubakar (rtd) mni NPM, has congratulated Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, mni, FPSN, FPC.Pharm, FICEN, FMNI, of SEC 32, 2010, on his well deserved installation with the prestigious title of “Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi” by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, CFR mni, Sultan of Sokoto, at his palace.

This congratulatory message was contained in a statement by AANI National Publicity Secretary,Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni.



It will be recalled that on Sunday 4th April 2021, Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, was among 20 other eminent Nigerians turbaned with various traditional titles by the Sultan of Sokoto, amidst a very colourful ceremony.

According to the National Publicity Secretary, “AANI heartily rejoices with and congratulates the new Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi, our own dear Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, mni FPSN, FPC.Pharm, FICEN, FMNI. We wish you a long and prosperous reign.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

