AANI President congratulates Professor Mora on turbaning as Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi

April 7, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



The President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), IGP MD (rtd) mni NPM, has congratulated Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, mni, FPSN, FPC.Pharm, FICEN, FMNI, of SEC 32, 2010, on his well deserved installation with the prestigious title of “Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi” by His Eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad III, CFR mni, of Sokoto, at his palace.

This congratulatory was contained in a by AANI National Publicity ,Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni.


It be recalled that on Sunday 4th April 2021, Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, was 20 other eminent Nigerians turbaned with various titles of Sokoto, amidst a very colourful ceremony.

According to the National Publicity , “AANI heartily rejoices with and congratulates the new Kayayen Sarkin Musulmi, our dear Professor Ahmed Tijjani Mora, mni FPSN, FPC.Pharm, FICEN, FMNI. We wish you a long and prosperous reign.”

Tags: , , , , , , ,