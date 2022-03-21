AANI President congratulates first female Monitor General at NIPSS

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Dahiru Abubakar, mni has expressed delight over the election of Assistant Inspector General of Police, (Dr) Aishatu Abubakar Baju, PhD, on her well-deserved election as the Monitor General (MG), of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44, 2022 of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni , AANI National Publicity Secretary, AANI President further added that excitement stemmed from the fact that by her election, she has made history as the first female MG at the prestigious NIPSS, Kuru since it was founded over four decades ago.

In a message on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI members, Abubakar congratulated with the new MG and all those elected along with her to run the affairs of SEC 44, 2022.

The President also thanked the management and staff of NIPSS for creating such an enabling environment for such historical development.

He specifically commended the entire participants of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 44, 2022, for the unprecedented feat of electing a female participant as their MG.

He noted that he had followed AIG Aisha’s career and stated that her election to the position of MG among her contemporaries was a wise decision because of her incredible wealth of experience.

“These exceptional leadership qualities stood her out among colleagues. Being a team player, compassionate, hardworking and dedicated senior police officer, she will undoubtedly handle her assignment diligently, urging her to take the welfare of her colleagues very seriously,”AANI President said.

He, therefore, prayed for God’s guidance and

wisdom for her to discharge this onerous responsibility successfully.

The President also called on the other elected SEC 44, 2022, the entire course and NIPSS Management to rally around her and her team to perform her duties as MG creditably and successfully.

While wishing her and her team the best in this new term of office, the President assured that AANI would continue to support and show more interest in SEC 44, 2022.

