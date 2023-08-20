AANI presents special birthday card to IBB -See photos

The Alumni Association of the National Insititute (AANI) on Saturday presented a special birthday card to former military President, General Ibrahim B.Babangida, mni (IBB) at his residence in Minna.The event was to mark the former President’s 82nd birthday.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni,AANI National Publicity Secretary who doubles as the Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina.

According to S.K Usman, the AANI team was led by Dr (Mrs) Favour Uguwanyi mni, the association’s Social and Welfare Secretary.

The statement said, “Today, as a mark of respect, a delegation of the Alumni Association of the National Insititute (AANI) led by Doctor (Mrs) Favour Uguwanyi mni, the association’s Social and Welfare Secretary, presented a special birthday card to Nigeria’s former military President, an outstanding and pioneer AANI member, His Excellency, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) GCFR mni, Nigeria’s former Military President, on his 82nd birthday anniversary in Minna.

Usman further said General Babangida, mni, a highly respected pioneer of AANI, expressed gratitude for the kind gesture. He lauded AANI’s leadership for its visionary efforts in revitalising the association and pledged his continuous support to its growth. President Babangida also promised to invite the EXCO to a reunion at a future date.

The National President signed the birthday card. The welfare Secretary was accompanied by Dr Abubakar Daniel Tswanya, mni and Mr Fidelis Makama.

