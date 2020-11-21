AANI plans seminar to boost police capacity, seeks Obiano’s support

The Alumni Association of the National Institute , AANI, has called on Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano to collaborate with the group towards hosting a seminar on issues bordering on security, professionalism and ethics.

According to a statement by AANI President, IGP MA Abubakar,mni, the seminar will enhance the performance of the police in the state.It has become even more expedient following the rumblings over FSARS.

While addressing Obiano during a courtesy visit to his office in Awka, MD Abubakar reminded the governor AANI is planning to hold a seminar in Anambra state on the issue of professionalism and ethics. The seminar aims to boost the capacity of the police.

He said, “Your Excellency may wish to recall that we had submitted a proposal for a seminar on “Professionalism and Ethics” in collaboration with the State Government. The Seminar is to enhance the capacity of the Police officers posted to Anambra State. This, (is) with a view to reorienting them and enhancing their professionalism and ethics in the discharge of their duties.

The AANI president further said, “It will also add value to the State Government Security Policy and Administration. We therefore solicit for this collaboration especially in the light of the recent experiences with some members of the FSARS which led its dissolution.”

Speaking about The National Institute, he recalled that in 1979, the Federal Government established the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) to serve as a high level centre of reflection, research, and dialogue where academics of intellectual excellence, policy initiators, executors and other citizens of practical experience with wisdom drawn from different sectors of national life in Nigeria would meet to reflect and exchange ideas on the great issues of society, particularly as they relate to Nigeria and Africa in the context of the dynamics of a constantly changing world.

The AANI president said, “In its 41 years of existence, to date, about 2, 112 Participants have graduated from NIPSS. The list includes serving and past Governors, serving and past top level executives from various walks of life, spanning the presidency, state government houses, His Eminence and Royal Highnesses, Federal and state civil service, Security Agencies, Armed Forces, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), academia, media, and Para-military institutions among others.

“As many as 1,523 researched policy papers and recommendations with implementations strategies have come out of the Institute on all issues of nation building including security. I call on governments in Nigeria to utilize these rich findings. Anambra State has undoubtedly had its own challenges. However, on the whole I want to put on record that given the challenges in other states, Anambra State Government has done creditably well to maintain and sustain peace, stability and development,” Abubakar said.