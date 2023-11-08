AANI pays courtesy visit to Defence Minister, Mohammed Abubakar

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, led a team of the National Executive Committee, some EX-Officio and other members of the association to pay a courtesy call on one of the outstanding members of the association, the Honourable Minister of Defence (HMOD) Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar OON mni at his office at the Ministry of Defence, Abuja.

Stating the purpose of the visit, Ambassador Okafor said that they were at the Ship House to congratulate the Honourable Minister on his well-deserved appointment as Minister of Defence and commended the government for making the right choice of appointing such a distinguished member of the National Institute as Minister of Defence.

He noted with delight the encouraging and reassuring steps and direction the HMOD has taken thus far since the assumption of office.

He noted with delight that the HMOD has the benefit of having three well-trained and distinguished AANI members in the Ministry; Dr Ibrahim Abubakar Kana mni, the permanent secretary, Major General Ahmed Tijjani Jibrin (rtd) mni, SA (Technical) and Dr Elsie Uduak Onwuhafua Mbuk mni, the Deputy Director Navy.

He also assures him of AANI’s continuous support to ensure that he succeeds adding that the ministry is very strategic and therefore will be the focal point of the association in its efforts towards a better society.

He seized the opportunity to request the ministry’s collaboration to host seminars and other training programmes to enhance national unity, peace and security in Nigeria.

The AANI President also solicited the Minister’s support for some of the association’s activities and invited him to the forthcoming AANI Presidential Dinner in honour of graduating members of Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Former AANI Presidents, Engineer MG Umar mni and Bolaji Khalil took turns to present goodwill messages and also eulogise the Honourable Minister for his support to AANI.

In his response, the Honourable Minister expressed delight with the visit and said that he was always happy to be of help to further enhance the association.

He also said that he would partner with AANI on the seminar and other training programmes adding that it would be good to make it more robust and all-encompassing by involving the services under his Ministry. He said that he would attend the AANI presidential Dinner.

Those on the delegation include former AANI presidents Engineer Mohamed Gambo Umar mni and Alhaji Bolaji Khalil mni and a former Vice President, Hajiya Aisha Dankani mni. Also on the entourage were Mrs Olufunke Amos mni, Vice President of the association, Alhaji Abubakar Ismail Isah mni, Secretary General, Mrs Maryamu Madami Laka, mni, Financial Secretary, Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa, Treasurer, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, National Publicity Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Favour Uguwanyi, mni Social and Welfare Secretary, Dr Babatunde Moses Kayode,mni, the Assistant Secretary of the association, and Alhaji Nasir Ladan mni, Director of Administration at AANI national secretariat.

Also present at the occasion were, Major General AT Jibrin (Rtd) mni SA (Technical) to the HMOD, Brigadier General Habibu Baba Manu, Principal General Staff Officer to the HMOD and Dr Elsie Uduak Onwuhafua Mbuk mni, a Deputy Director at the Ministry.

