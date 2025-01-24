AANI Mourns Passing of Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of one of its founding members and a revered elder statesman, Distinguished Senator Lieutenant General Jeremiah Timbut Useni (rtd) CFR mni, Sardauna of Plateau and Nasarawa. The late General Useni passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2025, at the age of 82 in Paris.

In a statement, the President of AANI, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Council (NEC), the National Executive Committee (EXCO), and the entire membership, described General Useni’s death as a profound loss not only to his family but also to the association, the people of Plateau State, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the nation as a whole.

Lieutenant General Useni’s distinguished career spanned several roles of national significance. He served as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Quarter-Master General of the Nigerian Army, Military Governor of the old Bendel State, and a Member of the defunct Armed Forces Ruling Council. His public service also included his tenure as a Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, where he worked tirelessly to advocate for the welfare of his people and the progress of Plateau State.

As a founding member of AANI, General Useni played a pivotal role in shaping the association’s direction. From 1994 to 1999, he served as National President, a period during which he secured a National Secretariat for AANI in Maitama, Abuja, and fostered the growth of the association, ensuring its lasting influence on national affairs.

Known for his unwavering commitment to peace, unity, and national development, General Useni earned respect across Nigeria. His leadership and advocacy for peace on the Plateau were hallmarks of his legacy. His recent 81st birthday celebration last year was a reminder of his generosity, wisdom, and the profound impact he had on all who knew him.

AANI expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the late General Useni, the people of Plateau State, the Nigerian military, and the nation. The association offered prayers for the strength of his loved ones during this difficult time and asked that the Almighty grant his soul eternal rest.

In closing, the statement highlighted that General Useni’s legacy of honor, dedication, and patriotism would continue to inspire future generations of Nigerians.