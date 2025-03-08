AANI Mourns Passing of Former Comptroller General of Immigration, David Shikfu Paradang

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has expressed profound sadness over the passing of Mr. David Shikfu Paradang, OFR, mni, former Comptroller General of the Nigerian Immigration Service.

Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni, National President of AANI, led a high-powered delegation on Thursday, 6th March 2025, to condole with the bereaved family.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a distinguished leader and a respected member of AANI,” said Ambassador Okafor. “David Paradang was not only a selfless public servant but also a cherished member of our association. His contributions to the nation and to AANI were immeasurable, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.”

The delegation, which included prominent AANI members from across the country, was received by Air Vice Marshal Amos S. Bulus (rtd), mni, Senior Special Adviser to the Chief of Defence Staff on Technology, who spoke on behalf of the bereaved family. In his remarks, Bulus expressed deep gratitude for the visit, noting that AANI’s gesture underscored the strong bonds of unity and camaraderie within the association.

As part of the tribute, the AANI President presented a formal condolence message to the Paradang family, while the Vice President of AANI, Mrs. Olufunke Amos, mni, led the delegation and family members in prayers for the peaceful repose of the late Paradang’s soul.

The condolence visit was attended by various members of the AANI, including Rear Admiral F.O. Isaac, mni, Chairman of the FCT Chapter; Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa, mni; Elder Reuben Taiwo Famodile, mni, former General Manager of NEPZA; and several other distinguished members of the association.

The visit reinforced AANI’s commitment to standing by its members in times of grief, reflecting the association’s enduring values of solidarity, support, and unity.