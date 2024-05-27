The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, has expressed grief over the passing of Ibrahim Lamorde, mni.

A statement signed by Briagdier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, national publicity secretary of AANI on Sunday, described the former Chief Executive Officer/Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Lamorde as one of the associations “most illustrious members.”

Lamorde, a member of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 38, 2016 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, died in Cairo Egypt Sunday 26th May 2024, at the age of 61 years. He travelled to Egypt for medical treatment.

According Brig Gen Usman, “The late Ibrahim Lamorde mni MNIM mnipr was a man of exceptional work ethic and unwavering commitment, he left an indelible mark on the nation’s fight for financial transparency through his pivotal role in the EFCC.

“As a pioneering Director of Operations and later the agency’s Chairman, he spearheaded numerous efforts to curb corruption, guided by a deep sense of integrity and a relentless pursuit of justice.”

Lamorde was born on the 20th of December, 1962 and began his journey in the service of this nation began in 1986, when he enlisted in the Nigerian Police Force. In the NPF, he embarked on a path that would define him as a paragon of dedication and integrity. Rising through the ranks with unwavering resolve, he reached the peak of his illustrious career as a Deputy Inspector General of Police in 2021, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of law enforcement in Nigeria, AANI.

Usman said, “However, it was in his capacity as the Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the EFCC that his legacy shone brightest. Tasked with the Herculean duty of combating corruption, he served with unyielding commitment and impeccable professionalism. Employing best practices and unwavering resolve, waged a relentless crusade against the scourge of corruption, earning accolades both at home and abroad.

“Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde mni’s tenure at the EFCC was also marked by a steadfast dedication to the principles of justice and transparency. His leadership was characterized by a rare blend of astuteness and compassion, as he pursued the lofty ideal of a corruption-free Nigeria with fervent zeal. Through his visionary leadership, he not only safeguarded the nation’s resources but also inspired a generation of young Nigerians to embrace the noble cause of integrity and probity.

“Beyond his sterling achievements in law enforcement, the late Mr. Lamorde mni was a beacon of hope in the realm of national development, peace, and security. His unwavering resolve in the face of adversity and his unwavering commitment to the ideals of justice and equity endeared him to all who had the privilege of crossing paths with him. His contributions to the advancement of our nation’s collective aspirations and commitment to AANI will forever be etched in the annals of history.

“His unwavering dedication to the AANI exemplified his commitment to the noble cause of societal upliftment. As a cherished member of our esteemed association, he lent his expertise and wisdom to the pursuit of our shared objectives towards a better society, leaving an indelible mark on the fabric of our AANI community.

“Yet, amidst his towering achievements and unparalleled dedication, the late Mr. Lamorde mni remained a paragon of humility and philanthropy. His benevolent spirit touched the lives of countless individuals, offering solace to the downtrodden and inspiration to the disheartened. His legacy of compassion and generosity will continue to inspire generations to come.”

In bidding farewell to our beloved and distinguished colleague and friend, AANI said it mourns not only the loss of a remarkable leader but also the departure of a cherished companion.

“Undoubtedly, his indomitable spirit will continue to guide us as we strive to emulate his exemplary virtues and honour his enduring legacy. Though he may have departed from our midst, his memory will forever remain enshrined in our hearts, a testament to a life lived with honour, dignity, and unwavering devotion to duty. Surely, his legacy lives on in the strengthened institutions and empowered citizens he helped create.

“Therefore, in this moment of profound loss, our hearts extend their deepest sympathies to the bereaved family, friends, and well-wishers of Mr. Ibrahim Lamorde mni MNIM mnipr. May you find solace in the cherished memories you shared and strength in the enduring legacy he leaves behind. To the nation of Nigeria and the global community committed to the fight against corruption, we enjoin all to take comfort in the knowledge that his indomitable spirit lives on in the hearts of all those that he inspired. We take solace in the fact that, though he may have departed this world, his unwavering dedication to the cause of justice and integrity continues to illuminate our path forward.

“Let us honour his memory by redoubling our efforts to uphold the principles for which he so tirelessly fought. Together, let us forge ahead with renewed resolve, guided by the timeless values he embodied, as we strive to create a better, more just world for generations to come. We, at the AANI, offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time, praying that may Allah forgive his shortcomings, grant him aljanna firdausi and give his immediate family, AANI community and friends, the courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amen,” the statement concludes.