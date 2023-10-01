AANI mourns elder statesman, illustrious member, Dr. Abba Kasim Askira

By Danlami Nmodu

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI has announced the passing away of an elders statemen and one of its illustrious members, Dr. Abba Kasim Askira, mni, SEC 11, 1989.

A statement signed by AANI Spokesman, Brig Gen Sani K.Usman (rtd) mni said Dr Kasim Askira “passed away on Friday 29th September 2023 at the age of 78 years.”

Usman said, “It is with heavy hearts and deep sorrow that we announce the passing of an elder statesman and cherished member of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Dr. Abba Kasim Askira, mni, SEC 11, 1989 who passed away on Friday 29th September 2023 at the age of 78 years.

“Dr. Askira, a distinguished member of our AANI family, was not only a respected figure but also a true prince of the Askira Kingdom in Borno State. His legacy extended far beyond his royal lineage, encompassing his contributions to society and his unwavering commitment to his community.

AANI said despite battling a protracted illness, Dr. Askira’s resilience and strength shone brightly until the end. It also added that his presence will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

“The National President, Ambassador EO Okafor mni and the entire AANI mourn the loss of this remarkable elder statesman. Consequently, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, Borno and Yobe States AANI chapters and , the good people of Borno State. As we reflect on Dr. Askira’s life, may we find solace in the belief that he has found eternal rest.

“May Allah, in His infinite mercy, grant peace and solace to Dr. Abba Kasim Askira mni’s soul, by forgiving his shortcomings and granting him aljannah firdausi, amen”, Usman said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

