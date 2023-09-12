AANI mourns Doyen of Accounting, Pa Akintola Williams

…Calls for his immortalization by Federal Government

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has mourned the demise of the late Pa Akintola Williams, the doyen of the accounting profession, passed away at the age of 104 years.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni, extended the condolences to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) during this moment of collective national grief.

“Pa Akintola Williams leaves behind a legacy that transcends generations. His remarkable journey, from the halls of education at Olowogbowo Methodist Primary School to becoming the first Nigerian chartered accountant, is a testament to his unwavering commitment to excellence. His pioneering spirit led to the establishment of Akintola Williams & Co., the first indigenous chartered accounting firm in Africa, which has now evolved into Deloitte & Touché.

“Throughout his illustrious career, Pa Williams was not only a trailblazer, but a tireless advocate for the development of the accounting profession in Nigeria. As a founding member and the first president of ICAN, he played a pivotal role in shaping the standards and ethics of our profession. His leadership extended to the establishment of the Association of Accountants in Nigeria and his invaluable contributions to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.”

Okafor added,”Pa Akintola Williams’ exemplary dedication to the accounting profession and his distinguished service to the nation were duly recognised through numerous accolades, including the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and the Nigerian National Order of Merit (NNOM). His global impact was further acknowledged as a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. AANI is very proud of him and all these pioneering accomplishments.

“As we celebrate the life of this extraordinary elder statesman, let us remember not only his professional achievements, but also the virtues of integrity, leadership, and dedication that he embodied. Pa Williams’ legacy will continue to inspire future generations of accountants, leaders, and nation-builders. AANI therefore not only call on all Nigerians to celebrate his virtues, but we also call on the Federal Government to further immortalise him.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Pa Akintola Williams’ family and loved ones during this time of mourning. His memory will forever shine brightly in the annals of Nigeria’s history, and his contributions to our great nation will never be forgotten.

“As the foremost alumni association concerned with policy formulation, recommendations and implementation strategies towards a better society, AANI is deeply pained by the passing away of this great elder statesman. However, we take joy and pride in his exemplary life.

“Therefore, we take solace in the knowledge that Pa Akintola Williams’ life was a beacon of excellence, and his legacy will continue to guide us all. May his gentle soul continue to rest in peace, amen.”

