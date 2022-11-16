AANI mourns Brigadier General Ogbole Audu James mni

By Brigadier General Sani Usman

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police MD Abubakar CFR NPOM mni, was deeply shocked and saddened by the heart-wrenching news of the passing away of one of the association’s illustrious and promising members, Brigadier General Ogbole Audu James mni, the Monitor General of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 40/2018, on Tuesday night at the Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre (NAFRC) Oshodi, Lagos.

Consequently, the President, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of the association, expresses his deepest condolences to the family, the Nigerian Army, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, the entire AANI, and the nation, over this monumental loss. There is no doubt an unfortunate incident has robbed AANI, the Armed Forces of Nigeria, and the nation of the services of one of its finest, most professional, patriotic, dedicated, humble, and quintessential gentleman senior military officer.

Until his death, he was the Director of Finance and Accounts at the NAFRC in Oshodi, Lagos. He is survived by an ageing mother, a wife, and three children. Details of his burial will be announced later by the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the family.

AANI members are kindly requested to show unwavering love and support by rallying around and being with his family at this time of sorrow, in prayers and visitation, and turning out en masse for the burial. May his gentle soul rest in peace, amen. May God also give the family, AANI, and the nation the courage and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, amen.

Brigadier General Sani Usman Kukasheka (rtd) mni fnipr fnarc fspsp

Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina

