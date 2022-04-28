AANI Lagos Chapter visits ICAN President – See Photos

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Lagos State Chapter, has paid a courtesy call on the President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo mni, FCA.
A brief statement from the Lagos Chapter said the visit was aimed at kickstarting collaboration between AANI Lagos Chapter and ICAN.
The statement reads: “AANI LAGOS CHAPTER distinguished members led by Chapter Chairman, Omolara A. Balogun mni, paid a courtesy call on the 57th President of ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo mni, FCA.
“The visit is to formally commence a collaboration between ICAN and AANI Lagos Chapter as catalysts for good governance, veritable infrastructural developments and continuing economic growth in Nigeria…..Towards a Better Society.”