AANI Lagos Chapter visits ICAN President – See Photos

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, Lagos State Chapter, has paid a courtesy call on the President, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria, ICAN, Mrs Comfort Olujumoke Eyitayo mni, FCA.

A brief statement from the Lagos Chapter said the visit was aimed at kickstarting collaboration between AANI Lagos Chapter and ICAN.

“The visit is to formally commence a collaboration between ICAN and AANI Lagos Chapter as catalysts for good governance, veritable infrastructural developments and continuing economic growth in Nigeria…..Towards a Better Society.”

