AANI Lagos Chapter pays courtesy call on Oba Rilwan Akiolu

The distinguished members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Kuru, Lagos Chapter, paid a courtesy call on HRM Oba Rilwan Osuolale Babatunde Aremu Akiolu 1, CFR, mni, the Oba of Lagos and Permanent Chairman, Lagos State Council of Obas and Chiefs on August 10, 2022.

According to a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, Alayeluwa, Oba Rilwan Aremu Akiolu 1, with his White Cap Chiefs and other eminent members of the palace, warmly received the members of the chapter.

The entourage led by Ms Omolara Balogun mni, the Chairman, AANI Lagos Chapter, included Prince Julius Adewale Adelusi-Adeluyi, OFR, mni, Past President AANI, Sen Felix Kolawole Bajomo mni, Amb Segun Akinsanya mni, AIG Olatunji Alapini (rtd) mni, Otunba Olusola Adekanola mni, Olufemi Awoyemi mni, among other distinguished chapter members.

The Lagos AANI chapter noted that the recognition of the role culture, tradition and governance at the grassroots plays in developing a society, has always been of importance to the National Institute.

The courtesy call was also to further the ideals of The National Institute in the task of nation building towards a better society through the Alumni, by engaging with their host communities to offer thought-led solutions and support to those mandated to run the affairs of the states and stakeholders being governed therein.

To this end, AANI Lagos Chapter views its role as a critical melting point for the advancement of its immediate community, the statement said.

His Royal Majesty, a fellow mni and chapter member, was presented with the Lagos Chapter’s Honour Plaque for Alayeluwa’s commitment and strides towards a better society.

