AANI Lagos Chapter pays condolence visit to late Gen Kale’s family

Photo: At the Condolence visit of AANI Lagos and AANI Oyo State Chapters to the family of Late Maj Gen Aderonke Kale (rtd), mni. Seated from left: Maj Gen Shina Ogunbiyi (rtd), mni; AANI Lagos Chapter Chairman, Omolara Balogun, mni; Prof Oladele Kale, husband of Late Maj Gen Aderonke Kale (rtd) mni, AANI Oyo State Chapter Chairman, Brig Gen O. Laoye (rtd), mni and Maj Gen Tilewa Amusu (rtd), mni. Standing from left: Col O Ishola (rtd), mni; Maj Gen Oladayo Popoola (rtd), mni; Mr. O Oladele, mni and Arc. Bola Balogun, mni.

Members of AANI Lagos Chapter led by the Chapter Chairman, Omolara Balogun mni, have paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Dr Maj Gen Aderonke Kale (rtd), FWACP, CFR, OON, mni, in Ibadan.



The Late Dr Maj Gen Aderonke Kale (rtd) mni, was the first female Maj Gen in the Nigerian Army and the first female Commander of the Nigerian Army Medical Corps and dedicated her life in patriotic service to Nigeria, the nation she loved.



A dedicated elder member of AANI Lagos Chapter, the Chairman stated that the chapter was proud of her numerous accomplishments not only through her service, but also through her deeds for the family, her community, her constituency:The Nigerian Military, and our notable alumni, The Alumni Association of The National Institute (AANI).



Ms Omolara Balogun mni further stated that her legacy as an individual, military officer of distinction, and National Patriot will remain a reference point in the annals of Nigeria for many years to come.

Maj Gen Tilewa Amusu (rtd) mni, AANI Board of Trustees member, presenting the AANI Letter of Condolence to Prof Oladele Kale, the widower on behalf of AANI President, Amb Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni.



Members of the AANI Lagos State Chapter included Maj Gen Shina Ogunbiyi (rtd) mni, and Maj Gen Tilewa Amusu (rtd) mni.

Photo: The AANI, Lagos Chairman, Omolara Balogun mni presenting the AANI Lagos Chapter Letter of Condolence to Prof Oladele Kale, the widower.



They were joined by members of AANI Oyo State Chapter led by Chapter Chairman, Brig Gen O. Laoye (rtd) mni.

Members of the Oyo Chapter included Maj Gen Oladayo Popoola (rtd) mni, Arc Bola Balogun mni, Col O. Ishola (rtd) mni, and Mr O. Oladele mni.



“May her gentle soul rest in perfect peace, AMEN”, the Chapter prayed in a statement.

