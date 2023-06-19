AANI Lagos Chapter pays condolence visit to Diya’s family

..As Ogun, other Chapter members join

Chairman, AANI Lagos State Chapter, Omolara Balogun mni presenting the letter of condolence to the widow of Lt Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd) mni, Chief Mrs Josephine Diya.

The members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Lagos State Chapter paid a condolence visit to the family of Late Gen. Donaldson Oladipo Diya (rtd), GCON. PSC, fss, mni.

The delegation led by the Chairman of the Lagos State Chapter, Ms Omolara Balogun mni was received by the widow of Gen DO Diya (rtd) mni, Chief Mrs Josephine Diya and some members of the Diya family. The AANI Lagos Chapter delegation included Gen Ronke Kale (rtd) mni, Gen TO Ajana (rtd) mni, Gen Tilewa Amusu (rtd) mni, Dr. Aderemi Desalu mni, Chief Rafiq Ogunbambi mni, the Odofin of Lagos, Air Cmdr CO Olayera mni, Sesan Tunde Ogundeko mni, PS, Lagos State Min of Special Duties & Intra Governmental Affairs, Omoba Tunde Ajibulu mni, Ebisan Onyema mni, Olufemi Awoyemi mni, among other distinguished members.

In an address to the Diya family by the AANI Lagos Chapter Chairman, she reiterated that the late Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd), fought a good fight and gave his life in patriotic service to the nation he dearly loved and through his deeds to family, community, church and his constituency – the Nigerian Army and our notable alumni, AANI.

The legacy of the late Gen Oladipo Diya mni as an individual, military office of distinction and national patriot would remain as a point of reference in the annals of Nigeria for many years to come.

The delegation from AANI Lagos State Chapter, was joined by some members of AANI Ogun State Chapter led by her Excellency, Amb. Susan Folarin mni and Tonye Cole mni from AANI Rivers State Chapter.

Members of the AANI State Chapters with Chief Mrs Josephine Diya and children of late Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd) mni.

Tributes were given by members of the AANI teams present and wonderful memories of the late General Oladipo Diya (rtd) mni were recalled.

Prince Oyedamola Diya mni, the son of late Gen Oladipo Diya (rtd) mni, gave the vote of thanks on behalf of the Diya family.

