AANI Lagos Chapter celebrates 2022 International Children’s Day

The AANI Lagos Chapter members say they recognise and celebrate all Nigerian children on the occasion of the Children’s Day celebrated worldwide on May 27 annually.



The Chapter Chairman, Omolara Balogun mni, who disclosed this in a statement also applauded Nigerian children who are resilient, intelligent, talented.She added that their ambitions and aspirations should not be truncated.



The statement noted that “The United Nations Convention on The Rights of The Child (UNCRC) is a legally binding agreement that applies to every child and to which Nigeria has ratified.



“The four core principles of the Convention are: non-discrimination, devotion to the best interests of the child, the right to life, survival and development.



According to the AANI Lagos Chapter, “In Nigeria, the rising poverty, growing insecurity and increased insecurity within Nigeria have disrupted the essential services that secure the health, education and protection of children.”



The Chairman AANI Lagos Chapter, Omolara Balogun mni, said further that “on this day in particular, we all must commit to reinforce the protection mechanisms for all Nigerian children and ensure they continue to get access to health and education services irrespective of the situations and their locations.”

Chairman AANI Lagos Chapter, Omolara Balogun mni, stated, in conclusion, that this will serve as effective economic and cost effective tools for national development towards a better society.

