AANI Katsina Chapter elects new Exco

Katsina State Chapter of the Alumni Association of the National Institute,AANI has elected new Exco members to run its affairs.

According to a statement signed by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni (Sarkin Yakin Kanwan Katsina) AANI National Publicity Secretary, the Katsina Chapter election was conducted smoothly.

The national delegation which witnessed the election was composed of His Excellency, Ambassador EO Okafor, mni National Vice President, Alhaji Samaila Umar Sifawa, mni, National Treasurer, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd), mni, National Publicity Secretary and Dr Kayode Moses Babatunde, mni, Assistant National Secretary.

According to SK Usman, the election was hitch-free as the chapter agreed on consensus candidates which was decided by the whole house and then ratified by the electoral committee. The electoral (body) was composed of the members of National delegation and a member from the State chapter.

Subsequently, the following distinguished members of AANI Katsina State Chapter were returned as duly elected and sworn-in to the posts as shown against their names:Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Aliyu, mni-Chairman;DIG Yakubu Muhammad (rtd), mni-Vice Chairman; Professor Kabir Ibrahim Matazu, mni-Secretary-General; Alhaji Aminu Abu Bazariye, mni-Assistant Secretary-General;Alhaji Suleiman Abdullahi, mni-Financial Secretary and Alhaji Kabir Abubakar, mni-Treasurer.

Others include Alhaji Labiru Musa Kafur, mni-Publicity Secretary; Architect Bashir Mohammed Idris, mni-Social/Welfare Secretary;Alhaji Lawal U. Safana, mni-Internal Auditor; AIG Danlami Yar’adua (rtd), mni-Legal Adviser and His Highness, Alhaji Usman Bello Kankara, mni-Member Heritage.

The statement said shortly after the election, the new Chairman led the national delegation and some members of the chapter for a courtesy call on Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari, GCON, Executive Governor of Katsina State at his residence. During the visit, the team had a fruitful deliberations with the Governor where he commended AANI, expressed support for the forthcoming national dialogue on unity and even offered some ideas.

Furthermore, His Highness, Alhaji Usman Kankara Bello, mni, Kanwan Katsina and District Head of Ketare hosted the national delegation and some members of AANI in Katsina State, to a sumptuous dinner at his residence.

The National President, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni, represented by the Vice President, His Excellency, Ambassador EO Okafor, mni, congratulated the chapter for successful conduct of the elections and wished them God’s guidance as they steer the affairs of AANI Katsina State Chapter. The delegation expressed appreciation to the entire members of AANI Katsina State Chapter.

