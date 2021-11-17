AANI hosts SEC 43 to Presidential Dinner

The Alumni Association the National Institute (AANI), a non-governmental, voluntary and non-profit making organisation, will host Senior Executive Course 43, 2021 the National for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, to a Presidential Dinner, on Thursday, 18th November 2021 at the Congress Hall Zeus Paradise Hotel, Mabushi, Abuja, by 7.30 pm.

Brigadier Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni disclosed this in a press Wednesday.

According to Usman, the Presidential Dinner is a long-standing tradition of as a mark honour to graduating the Senior Executive Course after the Parley with the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as part of their graduation activities.

