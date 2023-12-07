AANI hosts 2023 Presidential Dinner to honour NIPSS SEC 45 Participants

The National Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), will host this this year’s Presidential Dinner in Abuja Thursday in honour of graduating participants of Senior Executive Course (SEC) 45, 2023.

It is one of the events to mark the graduation of participants at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Jos.

AANI under the leadership of its National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, announced this year’s dinner in a statement signed by Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni the association’s National Publicity Secretary .

The statement doubled as an invitation to media houses whichbhave been urged to attend the dinner slated for Thursday, 7th December 2023 at the Armed Forces of Nigeria Officers Mess, Off Murtala Mohammed Way, shortly after Lungi Barracks, Asokoro District, Abuja. The event will commence at 7.00 pm prompt, the statement said.

Usman said, “This event not only applauds the academic achievements of the participants who were trained in the rudiments of policies and strategies but also provides an exceptional opportunity for media engagement. Journalists are invited to witness and cover the historic moment where our esteemed members interact with potential AANI members, sharing experiences, and mentoring emerging leaders.

“This tradition aligns with the age-long practice of hosting graduating participants to a befitting dinner after the Presidential Parley earlier in the day.”

AANI publicity secretary further disclosed that “The participants of SEC 45/2023 will present their research findings on ‘Industrialisation, Energy Security, and Climate Change: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects’ to the convener of the course, His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, at the Presidential Villa in the morning tomorrow(Thursday, November 7 2023) to be followed by the AANI Presidential Dinner later in the evening.”

The Special Guest of Honour for the occasion is the Honourable Minister of Defence, Alhaji Badaru Mohammed Abubakar CON mni. The event will also be graced by some state governors, members of the National Assembly, ministers, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, Inspector General of Police, head of security services, federal permanent secretaries and AANI members from various parts of the country.

