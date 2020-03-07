AANI holds ‘Walk for Nigeria’s Unity’

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI on Saturday morning held a walk along some streets of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Tagged:’ Walk for Nigeria’s Unity’, the exciting exercise was led by AANI President, former IGP MD Abubakar, mni (rtd).

The 53-or- so-minute walk began at the Old Parade Ground.All the members of the national institute who turned out used the exercise to reconnect with old course mates and colleagues.The walk went past NNPC Towers and the International Conference Centre area before the AANI members returned to the old parade ground to round off the event with light exercises.

Among the AANI members present were FRSC boss, Mr Boboye, mni and the Inspector General of police IGP MA Adamu,mni who was represented by AIG David Folawiyo,mni. The newly appointed Director of Administration of NIPSS, Brig-Gen Udaya,mni was also among.Others include Comrade Issa Aremu, mni,Brig Gen SK Usman,mni former Director,Army Public Relations.

Newsdiaryonline reports that the Walk came ahead of the Annual General Meeting of AANI slated to hold at Yar’Adua Centre today.