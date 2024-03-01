AANI holds 44th Annual General Meeting

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), is set to hold its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday in Abuja.

This is contained in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni made available to Newsdiaryonline on Friday.

Usman stated,”The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), will be holding its 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) tomorrow, Saturday 2nd March 2024 at Idris Abubakar Auditorium, National Universities Commission (NUC) Complex, No. 26, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama District, Abuja by 9.00 am.

“However, the AGM will be preceded by a paper presentation titled “Security is a Collective Responsibility” to be delivered by Major General Garba Ayodeji Wahab (rtd) PhD, the Director General, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja, while the Chief of Defence Staff, General CG Musa, will chair the session.

“The hybrid AGM will be attended by all AANI members at home and abroad and will feature briefs by national officers to discuss issues of national importance and proffer solutions with implementation strategies. It will also discuss the welfare of the members such as the AANI Multipurpose Cooperative Society, and new means of identification, among others.”

The Alumni Association of the National Institute is composed of all those who successfully attended the one-year Senior Executive (SEC) at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru, Jos, Plateau State, the foremost think tank in Nigeria, since 1979.