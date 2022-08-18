AANI hails IBB as he clocks 81

By Danlam Nmodu

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has felicitated with General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) GCFR mni, (SEC 01/1979), as he clocked 81.

AANI’s congratulatory message was contained in a statement signed by

Amb. E. O. Okafor,mni, the Vice President.

The statement referred to IBB as an outstanding and pioneer member of the association.

The statement reads: The Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI), heartily congratulates and rejoices with one of the most outstanding and pioneer members of AANI, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd) GCFR mni, (SEC 01/1979), former Military President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria as he clocks 81 years today.

“AANI wishes the Distinguished Octogenarian long life, good health and bountiful blessings.”

