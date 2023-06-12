AANI felicitates with Nigerians on Democracy Day

….Reaffirms commitment to ideals of Nigeria’s democracy.

By Chimezie Godfrey

In commemoration of the June 12 Democracy Day in Nigeria, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has reaffirmed its commitment to the ideals of the country’s democracy.

The AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni who stated this Monday urged Nigerians to reflect on the significance of the day in the nation’s political history.

Gen. Kukasheka therefore extended the warmest wishes of the association to its members and to all Nigerians.

He stated,”On this auspicious occasion, the President of our great association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, CFR mni NPOM, on behalf of the National Executive Committee, extends his warmest wishes to AANI members and indeed all Nigerians. It is a day to celebrate the progress we have made as a nation and reaffirm our commitment to the ideals of democracy in our country, Nigeria.

“As we commemorate Democracy Day on June 12, 2023, let us also reflect on the significance of this day in our nation’s political history. It marks the resilience and determination of the Nigerian people in their pursuit of democratic governance.

“Democracy provides us with the platform to voice our opinions, elect our leaders, and shape the future of our country. It is a system that empowers us as citizens and allows us to contribute to the development of our nation. As we embrace this new government, let us actively participate in the democratic process, engaging in constructive dialogue and working together to address our challenges.

“As policy and strategic leaders, it is our responsibility to lead by example and promote the values of democracy. We must support initiatives that promote inclusivity, transparency, and accountability. By doing so, we can foster an environment conducive to national development and create a better society for all.”

Gen. Kukasheka further urged Nigerians to embrace love for one another and foster national unity, adding that this is essential for the progress of the nation.

“Embracing love for one another and fostering national unity is essential for the progress and well-being of our great nation, Nigeria. On this Democracy Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to these ideals and work towards a more harmonious and inclusive society.

“We extend our heartfelt appreciation to the security forces and all those who diligently strive to maintain sustainable peace, uphold democracy, and promote national reconciliation and stability. Their unwavering dedication and sacrifice contribute to the safeguarding of our nation’s progress and prosperity.

“By valuing and respecting one another, irrespective of our differences, we can build bridges of understanding and create an atmosphere of unity. Together, let us celebrate our diversity and leverage it as a strength that unites us in our pursuit of a brighter future for our country.

“On this Democracy Day, let us also cherish the principles upon which our forefathers founded our nation and strive to uphold them. May this day serve as a reminder of the power of democracy and our collective responsibility to safeguard it.

“May love, unity and peace guide us as we forge ahead on the path of progress. Let us stand united for the betterment of Nigeria. Together, we can build a brighter future for Nigeria. May this Democracy Day bring renewed hope, unity, and prosperity to our great nation. AANI! Towards a better society!

“Happy Democracy Day to all Nigerians!.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

