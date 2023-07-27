AANI Executive Committee pays courtesy visit to DG AMCON, Ahmed Kuru

In the spirit of fostering positive relationships with important stakeholders, the new executive committee of our esteemed association, the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), embarked on a constructive engagement mission.

Led by the National President, Ambassador EO Okafor, a team of executive committee members paid a courtesy visit to our neighbouring organization, the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), headed by Alhaji Ahmed Kiru.

The visit, which took place on Thursday, July 27, 2023, resulted in fruitful discussions that will benefit both organisations and the nation as a whole.

