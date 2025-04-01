AANI Enugu/Ebonyi Chapter Celebrates Eid al-Fitr with Muslims Faithfuls

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Enugu/Ebonyi Chapter, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Muslims in the region and beyond on the joyous occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The celebration marks the end of Ramadan, a period of fasting and reflection for Muslims worldwide.

In a special goodwill message, Dr. Patrick Emembolu Eze, Ph.D, MON, mni, the newly elected Chairman of the AANI Enugu/Ebonyi Chapter, highlighted the significance of Eid al-Fitr as a time of sober reflection, joy, compassion, love, and peace for the Muslim community.

Dr. Eze emphasized that while it is a celebration for Muslims, it holds meaning for all Nigerians and members of the National Institute, as they work together toward building a more harmonious society.

“As members of Nigeria’s foremost national think tank, the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), we understand the importance of moments like Eid, which remind us of our shared values of peace, unity, and progress,” Dr. Eze said. “Eid al-Fitr is a celebration not only for Muslims but for all of us as Nigerians and members of AANI.”

Dr. Eze also took the opportunity to announce the election of a new executive committee for the AANI Enugu/Ebonyi Chapter. The new leadership, elected on March 4, 2025, will guide the chapter for the next two years. The members of the new executive committee are:

“Chairman: Dr. Patrick Emembolu Eze, mni

“Vice Chairman: AIG (Rtd) Osita Uyanna, mni

“Secretary: Dame Oyibo Agu, mni

“Assistant Secretary: Dr. Godwin Anigbo, mni

“Treasurer: Chief Robinson Odoh, mni

“Financial Secretary: Chartered Jude Egbo, Ph.D, FCA, mni

“Publicity Secretary: Prof. Ogbonna Onyeisi, mni

“Welfare/Social Secretary: Patriot Wilson Okenwa, mni.”

Also he added,”Ex-Officio Members:

“Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, Ph.D, FPSN, OFR, mni (Immediate Past Chairman)

“Prof. Onyema Ocheoha, mni

“Dr. G.O.C. Ajah, Ph.D, mni

“Dr. (Mrs.) Sylvia Onwubuemeli, mni

“Prof. Okey Onwuasoigwe, FWACS, mni

“Prof. Chris Umoke, mni.”

Dr. Eze expressed gratitude to Dr. Ifeanyi Okoye, mni, for his exemplary leadership over the past four years and pledged that under his leadership, the chapter will collaborate closely with Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, mni, the National President of AANI, and other leaders within the National Executive and South-East State Chapters. Their joint efforts aim to strengthen unity within the association and foster a stronger, more progressive society.

The celebration of Eid al-Fitr was not just a religious observance, but also a reaffirmation of the chapter’s commitment to the core vision of NIPSS and AANI in promoting national development and societal well-being. As the chapter embarks on a new leadership journey, it promises to uphold the values of unity, compassion, and strategic thinking for the betterment of society.

Dr. Eze concluded with a call to action for members to come together in solidarity, adding that the association’s ongoing efforts will work toward achieving a more prosperous and cohesive Nigeria. “Together, we can build a better society,” he said.