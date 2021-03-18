Imo State Chapter of the Alumni Association of National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies(AANI) led by the Chaiman, Mrs Nkechi Onumajulu mni (former Head of Service,Imo state) on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport (SMICA).

Speaking at the Airport, Mrs Onumajulu mni, stated that the visit was a familiarization tour and also to felicitate with the Airport Manager (AM) Mrs Rejoice Ndudinachi mni, also a Member of the National Institute.



She said further that the “Moto” of AANI is:’Towards a Better Society,’ as such they partner with the government and well meaning organisations to bring about activities that will better the society. She also said that the chapter will be organising a visit to a Charity home this Easter.



In her response, the AM emphasized her joy over meeting with the Imo chapter of the Association and their visit to the airport. She eulogised the dedicated efforts of the the chair person in keeping the flag of AANI and the Institute flying. She thanked them for the visit and also expressed gratitude to the SMICA management team for hosting them.



Even more, the presentation as well as breaking of Kolanut was performed by the HOD Mechanical, Mr Chidi.

In closing remarks, the Secretary of the Association, Dr Charles Omeire, mni, thanked the Airport Management for their hospitality and warm reception.He the aim of the visit was to meet with one of their own.Furthermore, he enjoined all working with her to give her all the support needed to move the airport forward.

