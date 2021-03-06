New Executive Council members have been elected to steer the affairs of the Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI.

The new Exco has some new members including the former Spokesman of Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni, who was elected as the Publicity Secretary.Prior to his election he pledged to use his local and international contacts to uplift AANI. SK Usman was a member of the Senior Executive Course, SEC 40, 2018.

Dr Asheikh Madugu, mni was was elected as Financial Secretary. Madugu also of SEC 40, a financial guru and former lecturer is presently a topgun at the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Also, Abubakar Samaila Isa, mni was elected as new Secretary-General of AANI.Ismaila Isa, a business tycoon is the son of late Publisher of Democrat Newspapers, Ismaila Isa Funtua,mni.

Dr Babatunde Kayode mni was elected as the Assistant General Secretary. He was the Secretary General of SEC 40 2018.

Also elected as a new exco member is Barrister Kemi Olomola Sijuwade, mni.She emerged as the new Legal Officer of AANI.The member of SEC 40 has been actively involved in AANI activities since becoming an mni.Her election thus represents the icing on the cake.

Even more, Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni emerged as the new Vice President of AANI.Election was also held for the position of Internal Auditor, which Mr Salawu A. Zubairu, mni won.

Aside from the newly elected ones, some exco members were returned unopposed.AANI President and former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar,mni was returned unopposed.He was asked to simply take a bow and go.It was honour for the AANI President who is believed to have performed well in his first term.The massive attended of the 41st AGM of AANI was viewed as a measure of the mobilisation by the MD Abubakar-led exco. Also returned unopposed were Mrs Love Ezema,mni as welfare/social officer and Mr Samaila Sifawa, mni.

The election of the new election was conducted by an electoral team which had renowned Jani Ibrahim, mni as the chairman.

Speaking earlier, the AANI president outlined the successes recorded despite the COVID-19. In fact the COVID-19 intervention efforts of AANI as well as the fledgling AANI Cooperative Society were identified as commendable moves.

Former AANI Secretary General Dr Nasirdeen Usman,mni while giving his address also chronicled the various success stories recorded by the last EXCO.

