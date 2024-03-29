AANI delegation engages EFCC Chairman in productive courtesy visit

A delegation of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), led by its National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni paid a courtesy visit on the Chief Executive and Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday.

During the visit, the leader of the delegation conveyed AANI’s warm congratulations to Mr. Ola Olukolade on his recent appointment as the Chief Executive and Chairman of the EFCC, saying that it was well deserved and commended his efforts in the ongoing fight against economic and financial crimes.

He expressed unwavering support for the EFCC’s endeavours and reiterated AANI’s commitment to contributing to the collective mission of ensuring transparency and integrity within Nigeria’s economic landscape.

Emphasising AANI’s role as a catalyst for implementing research recommendations from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Ambassador Okafor mni stressed the association’s expertise in policy formation, review, and advocacy across various domains including security, economics, legal, and anti-corruption. He further highlighted that there is extensive research conducted by AANI members at NIPSS, Kuru, that address critical topics essential for national development and the need to take advantage of such great opportunities.

The AANI National President stressed the urgent need for the implementation of research findings related to combating economic crimes, proposing collaborative efforts between EFCC, AANI, and development partners to achieve this objective. He also emphasised on the importance of sensitising Nigerians on their roles in the fight against financial crimes, advocating for a tripartite collaboration to enhance awareness and enforcement mechanisms.

In response, EFCC Chairman, Mr. Ola Olukolade, acknowledged the challenges inherent in the fight against corruption while expressing gratitude for the delegation’s visit and support. He outlined the EFCC’s key objectives and achievements, highlighting the agency’s focus on promoting transparency, preventing crime through proactive measures, and following due process.

The visit concluded with an optimistic outlook for future collaboration between EFCC and AANI, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to working together towards a more transparent and corruption-free Nigeria.

The AANI National President was accompanied by a high-powered delegation which included, Mrs Olufunke Amos mni, AANI Vice President, Comrade Issa Aremu mni, Director General of Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies Ilorin, who was also past Secretary General of the association, Mrs. Maryamu Laka Madami mni, Financial Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Favour Ugwuanyi mni, National Social and Welfare Secretary, Dr. Babatunde Kayode mni, Assistant Secretary General, Muhammad Nasir Ladan mni, Director of Administration at AANI National Secretariat. Also present at the occasion were some members of the EFCC management.

