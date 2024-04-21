AANI congratulates Umar Mohammed on appointment into NAICOM board

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor has congratulated Dr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed on his appointment as a member of the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the statement by AANI National Publicity Secretary, Brig-Gen. S.K Usman (rtd) mni, the AANI takes immense pride in celebrating the vibrant and distinguished career of Dr. Umar Mohammed.

He stated,”The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor mni, on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire membership of AANI heartily congratulates one of the most outstanding members, Doctor Umar Khalifa Mohammed mni FCAI MNIM, SEC 44, 2022, on his well-deserved recognition and appointment as a member of the Board of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) by His Excellency, Bola Tinubu GCFR, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria on Friday 19th April 2024.

“AANI takes immense pride in celebrating the vibrant and distinguished career of Dr. Umar Khalifa Mohammed mni FCAI MNIM, recognising his unparalleled passion, dedication, and leadership within both AANI and the Nigerian insurance industry.

“Dr. Umar’s appointment stands as a testament to his exceptional competence and commitment to excellence, marking yet another milestone in his illustrious journey. It will be recalled Dr Umar’s family had made history as before the recent passing of a father, we had for the first time two members of the family, a father and a son as members of our esteemed association.

“Doctor Umar Khalifa Mohammed mni FCAI MNIM is not merely a technocrat but a beacon of diligence, sincerity, and exceptional leadership and one of the best among his contemporaries. His remarkable career spanning over two decades, coupled with his membership in esteemed professional bodies in Nigeria and the United Kingdom, underscores his profound expertise in insurance, finances, and management.

“His educational journey, marked by the relentless pursuit of knowledge and excellence, serves as an inspiration to many especially the youth. From his early education in Nigeria to obtain degrees and certifications abroad, his academic and professional achievements exemplify his unwavering determination and thirst for knowledge self-development and personal sacrifices.”

The AANI National President added,”Furthermore, his great wealth of experience in various industries, both within and outside Nigeria, along with his participation in numerous senior management and leadership training courses, reflects his unparalleled commitment to personal and professional growth.

“As Doctor Umar Khalifa Mohammed mni FCAI MNIM takes up this onerous responsibility within NAICOM, AANI stands unwavering in its support, confident in his ability to leverage his wealth of experience and expertise for the greater good. We remain steadfast in our commitment to ensuring his success in this noble endeavour.

“AANI wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria, particularly President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, for recognizing the exceptional talents and capabilities of AANI members through strategic appointments. We urge other sectors of governance and the economy to tap into the expertise, knowledge, and experience of AANI members who have undergone the Senior Executive Courses at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Kuru. NIPSS is a policy formation centre for bureaucrats, private sector leaders, executives, para-military officers, and senior civil servants, which was founded in 1979.

“Our association reiterates its congratulations and unwavering support for Dr Umar Khalifa Mohammed mni FCAI MNIM as he assumes his duties within NAICOM. Together, we envision a future where his efforts will catalyse positive transformation within the insurance sector and contribute to the overall national development in our country, Nigeria, towards a better society.”

By Chimezie Godfrey