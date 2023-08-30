AANI congratulates SK Usman on appointment as NIPR Governing Council Member

The Alumni Association of the National Institute, AANI, has congratulated its National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni, on his appointment as NIPR Governing Council Member by the Federal Government.

According too AANI, his appointment is a recognition of Usman’s commitment to highest standards of professionalism. The association further said this is an affirmation of its spokesperson’s sterling qualities.

AANI in a message said, “Distinguished members of this great association, let us join together in a heartfelt celebration and extend our warmest congratulations to the esteemed National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd) mni fnipr, SEC 40, 2018, on his remarkable appointment as a distinguished member of the Governing Council of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) by the Federal Government of Nigeria and appointment as the Chairman of the NIPR Act Compliance Committee. These appointments are shining testament to your exceptional dedication and expertise.

While hailing SK Usman, AANI noted, “Your outstanding efforts in meticulously and professionally managing the publicity of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) have not gone unnoticed. Your commitment to the highest standards of professionalism has truly set a sterling example for others to follow.

“As you embark on this new chapter, we are filled with immense pride, knowing that your appointment is a well-deserved recognition of your unwavering contributions to the field of public relations in Nigeria and beyond. We have every confidence that your extensive wealth of knowledge and experience in the field will greatly enrich the NIPR Governing Council, leading to a tenure marked by significant accomplishments and advancements.

“Once again, congratulations on this remarkable achievement,” the statement concludes.

