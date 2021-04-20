AANI congratulates Prof Aliyu on appointment as BUK Governing Council Member

The President of the Alumni if the National Institute, AANI, former General of Police, MD Abubakar, has on behalf of the EXCO and the entire members of the congratulated Sani Abba Aliyu, mni, SEC 40, 2018, on his appointment as member of the Governing Council of Bayero University Kano.

According to a statement signed by AANI Spokesperson, Brigadier General SK Usman, mni, the President described Aliyu’s appointment as well deserved.

Sani Abba Aliyu, mni, is an academic with vast . He is also a notable figure in University Accreditation and Resource . He has been a of Literature in English at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria since 2003.

He is also a Senior Commonwealth Fellow and had served as Head of Department and later, Dean of Faculty at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Deputy Vice Chancellor at Gombe State University.

“Professor Aliyu, your appointment is a thing of joy and pride to us all as is in recognition of your immense contributions to the academic world and intellectual development in Nigeria. We are indeed very proud of you. May Allah grant you more wisdom as you take up important national assignment” the AANI spokesperson said in the statement .

