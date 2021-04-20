The President of the Alumni Association if the National Institute, AANI, former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar, has on behalf of the EXCO and the entire members of the Association congratulated Professor Sani Abba Aliyu, mni, SEC 40, 2018, on his appointment as member of the Governing Council of Bayero University Kano.

According to a statement signed by AANI Spokesperson, Brigadier General SK Usman, mni, the President described Aliyu’s appointment as well deserved.

Professor Sani Abba Aliyu, mni, is an academic with vast experience. He is also a notable figure in University Accreditation and Resource Verification. He has been a Professor of Literature in English at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria since 2003.

He is also a Senior Commonwealth Fellow and had served as Head of Department and later, Dean of Faculty at Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and Deputy Vice Chancellor at Gombe State University.

“Professor Aliyu, your appointment is a thing of joy and pride to us all as it is in recognition of your immense contributions to the academic world and intellectual development in Nigeria. We are indeed very proud of you. May Allah grant you more wisdom as you take up this important national assignment” the AANI spokesperson said in the statement on Tuesday.

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

