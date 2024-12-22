AANI Congratulates Newly Promoted Senior Military Officers

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has extended its heartfelt congratulations to its esteemed members and senior officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) who recently earned promotions to various ranks.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General SK Usman (rtd), mni, AANI’s National President, Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor, mni, expressed immense pride in the achievements of the officers.

Speaking on behalf of the National Executive Council, National Executive Committee, and the entire AANI family, Okafor commended the hard work, dedication, and exceptional leadership that have led to these well-deserved promotions.

Among the officers celebrated are:

“Brigadier General Moses Kolo Gara, mni (SEC 40, 2018)

“Commodore Olumide Kolawole Oguntuga, mni (SEC 40, 2018).

“Commodore Suleman Dahun, mni (SEC 40, 2018).

“Colonel Abdullahi A. Danladi, mni (SEC 44, 2022).

“Captain A.M. Mohammed, mni (SEC 44, 2022).

“Captain K.K. Ogbonna, mni (SEC 44, 2022).

“Captain B.U. Quadri, mni (SEC 44, 2022).

“Captain U. Saidu, mni (SEC 44, 2022).

“Colonel MD Abdulsalam, mni (SEC 45, 2023).

“Colonel AS Aliyu, mni (SEC 45, 2023).

“Colonel WA Adegoke, mni (SEC 45, 2023).

“Colonel JC Mbanefo, mni (SEC 45, 2023).

“Group Captain Fauziyyu Sani Ma’aji, mni (SEC 45, 2023).”

AANI also acknowledged those officers who were not promoted this time, urging them to remain steadfast and assured that their dedication would be rewarded in due course.

The association noted that the promotions of its members across the Nigerian Army, Navy, and Air Force highlight their significant contributions to national security and development. It expressed confidence that the newly promoted officers would excel in their new roles while upholding the ideals of service, excellence, and dedication that define AANI.

“Congratulations once again to all the newly promoted officers. May this success inspire greater achievements, and may you continue to make AANI and our nation proud,” the statement concluded.

AANI remains committed to supporting its members through their professional and personal journeys, celebrating their successes, and standing with them through challenges.