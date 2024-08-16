AANI congratulates Nancy Sabanti on appointment, swearing in as FCTA Perm Sec

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador EO Okafor, mni, has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Nathan Nancy Sabanti, mni, SEC 44, 2022, on her appointment as Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

AANI Spokesman, Brigadier General S.K.Usman who disclosed this in a statement described Sabanti’s appointment as well deserved.

He said further, “This prestigious appointment is a clear recognition of your exceptional leadership, unwavering commitment to public service, and profound understanding of governance.

According to the AANI Spokesman, “Your journey through the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, has undoubtedly equipped you with the knowledge and skills to thrive in this pivotal role. Your illustrious career has been marked by remarkable leadership, dedication, and strategic foresight, qualities that have now led to this significant achievement. AANI is extremely proud of your accomplishments, and we are confident that your wealth of experience and innovative leadership will greatly benefit the FCTA.

“Your appointment is not only a personal milestone but also a reflection of the high standards of excellence and competence that AANI members represent. As an esteemed member of SEC 44, 2022, you have consistently demonstrated professionalism, hard work, and visionary leadership. We are particularly delighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has recognized and rewarded the competence and merit embodied by AANI members, a testament to the administration’s commitment to excellence.

“We also extend our sincere appreciation to President Tinubu for this recognition, as it reinforces the importance of merit and competence in leadership. This appointment underscores AANI’s dedication to producing leaders who drive meaningful change and development across the nation, and we are confident that under your leadership, the Federal Capital Territory will witness new heights of development and prosperity.

Usman assured her that “AANI stands firmly behind you, Madam Permanent Secretary, and pledges its unwavering support as you embark on this exciting and important career chapter. May your tenure bring about remarkable progress and continued success for the FCTA.

“Once again, congratulations on this well-deserved appointment. We wish you continued success in your new role.”