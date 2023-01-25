AANI congratulates Maryamu Madami on appointment as KADCHMA Chairman

The National President of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), former Inspector General of Police, MD Abubakar mni, has on behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire members of AANI, congratulated Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami, mni, SEC 37, 2015, on her appointment as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Kaduna State Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State.

AANI described Madami’s appointment as well deserved.

According to a statement signed by AANI Spokesman, Brigadier General SK Usman (Rtd) mni thanked the Kaduna State Government for this recognition and appointment of one of its members to this important position. The association also callsed on other states and the Federal Government of Nigeria to take advantage of the availability of AANI members and involve them in governance and policy-making because of their expertise and great wealth of experience.

Madami equally serves as the Chairman, Kaduna State chapter, of AANI.

“We also call on Mrs Madami mni to justify the confidence reposed in her in discharging her duties creditably,” The statement said.

The National President while reiterating his congratulations, promised to oblige her AANI’s continuous support as she repositions KADCHMA to the benefit of the good people of Kaduna State and its residents, the spokesman said.

“Congratulations Mrs Maryamu Laka Madami mni, may God continue to give you wisdom and courage to successfully discharge this onerous responsibility,” the statement concludes.