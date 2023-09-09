AANI congratulates it’s senior Police Officer members on key appointments, promotions

…Urges them to uphold excellence

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National President Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Obi Okafor mni, has expressed appreciation to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police, for promoting and appointing several senior police officers who are esteemed members of AAN.

Okafor noted that the appointments signify the commendable commitment to fostering excellence within the Nigerian Police Force.

He said,”On behalf of the National Executive Committee and the entire AANI family extends our heartfelt appreciation to the Police Service Commission and the Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for their laudable efforts in promoting and appointing several senior police officers who are esteemed members of AANI into management positions of the Nigeria Police Force.

“These appointments, made in the recent postings, signify the commendable commitment to fostering excellence within the Nigerian Police Force as all those involved are well-trained, experienced and thorough senior police officers.

“AANI is particularly delighted by the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Frank Emeka Mba mni, who will now lead the Department of Training and Development.”

He added,”Additionally, the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police Daniel Sokari-Pedro, mni, to oversee the Department of Information and Communication Technology, and Deputy Inspector General of Police Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje, mni, to helm the Department of Research and Planning, reflects the recognition of their exceptional skills and dedication.

“Furthermore, Assistant Inspector General of Police Yekini Adio Ayoku, mni, has been appointed as the head of the Police Mobile Force, an important role in ensuring the safety and security of our nation.

“Therefore, AANI extends its warmest congratulations to these distinguished members who have earned these positions through their hard work and commitment to peace and securing through professionalism and the principles of effective policing in Nigeria.

“We are immensely proud of your achievements As you represent not only the Nigerian Police Force but also the esteemed Alumni Association of the National Institute in all your endeavours.

“Your roles are key and strategic, impacting the well-being and security of our great nation, Nigeria.”

Okafor urged the appointees to continue being exemplary ambassadors of AANI and the nation as a whole.

He assured them of the support of the association’ as they carry out their responsibilities.

“We are confident that you will uphold the trust placed in you and exceed expectations.

Therefore, as you take up these new responsibilities, we urge you to continue being exemplary ambassadors of AANI and the nation as a whole.

“Rest assured, AANI stands firmly behind you, providing unwavering support as you contribute to the progress and safety of our beloved nation. Once again, congratulations on your well-deserved appointments, and may you continue to excel in your service to our great nation, Nigeria,” he said.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

